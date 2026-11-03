Midterm loss may turn Trump more unpredictable abroad: Expert
What's the story
If the Republicans lose the midterm elections, United States President Donald Trump may become more unpredictable in his foreign policy decisions. Anil Raman, head of the America program at the Takshashila Institution, said a Democratic majority in Congress would challenge Trump's domestic agenda. This would leave foreign policy as the only area where he could act with relative impunity.
Policy shift
Trump's possible aggressive approach after election
Raman said that with a Democratic majority, Trump could become more unpredictable in his foreign policy decisions.
He has already hinted at a more aggressive approach after the elections by deploying additional military resources to West Asia and increasing pressure on Europe and Ukraine.
He has also suggested possible renewed attacks on Iran with Israel's help and proposed spheres of influence with Russian and Chinese leaders.
Investigations ahead
Potential investigations into Trump's executive overreach and corruption allegations
Raman said a Democratic majority in Congress would likely lead to investigations into allegations of executive overreach and corruption involving Trump's family and associates.
House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Representative Robert Garcia has already indicated plans to scrutinize Trump's family businesses, immigration enforcement, corporate profiteering, and Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's handling of vaccines.
House Democrats also have plans to reverse Trump's healthcare cuts under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
War-making limits
War-making power limits and foreign policy focus
Raman said that while Democrats would likely push for limits on Trump's war-making powers, national security and foreign policy are largely the president's domains.
A midterm defeat could lead Trump to focus more on his foreign policy agenda.
This could result in more aggressive actions similar to those taken against Venezuela or a more assertive stance toward Iran.
Future actions
Implications of a Democratic victory on Trump's presidency
Raman said if Democrats retake Congress, Trump would be a lame-duck president after a major political setback.
Unlike most presidents who can share responsibility for midterm defeats with their party, this loss would belong entirely to Trump.
Raman explained, saying Trump made the election all about himself and now faces an embarrassment without being able to seek re-election.
This could lead him to focus more on his foreign policy agenda and make it more unpredictable.