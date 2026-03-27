Trump's signature to appear on paper currency in a first 

In a historic first, the United States Treasury Department has decided to put President Donald Trump 's signature on all new paper currency, calling it "well-deserved." The decision was announced on Thursday and is in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary. Since 1861, US paper currency has featured the treasurer's signature along with the treasury secretary or the register of the treasurer's signatures.

Official statement Controversy surrounds decision "The President's mark on history as the architect of America's Golden Age economic revival is undeniable," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. "Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved." However, Democrats have criticized the move, especially with rising costs due to inflation and conflict in Iran. Representative Shontel Brown called it "gross and un-American." "But....it will remind us who to thank when we pay more for gas, goods, and groceries," she said.

Coin design Trump's likeness to be on commemorative coin The decision to print Trump's signature comes amid plans to put his likeness on a 24-karat gold commemorative coin. This coin is also part of the 250th-anniversary celebrations and has been approved by a federal arts commission made up of Trump appointees. However, the coin's design still needs official approval from the Treasury. Federal law prohibits living presidents from appearing on US currency.

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