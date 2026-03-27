Trump's signature to appear on paper currency in a first
What's the story
In a historic first, the United States Treasury Department has decided to put President Donald Trump's signature on all new paper currency, calling it "well-deserved." The decision was announced on Thursday and is in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary. Since 1861, US paper currency has featured the treasurer's signature along with the treasury secretary or the register of the treasurer's signatures.
Official statement
Controversy surrounds decision
"The President's mark on history as the architect of America's Golden Age economic revival is undeniable," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. "Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved." However, Democrats have criticized the move, especially with rising costs due to inflation and conflict in Iran. Representative Shontel Brown called it "gross and un-American." "But....it will remind us who to thank when we pay more for gas, goods, and groceries," she said.
Coin design
Trump's likeness to be on commemorative coin
The decision to print Trump's signature comes amid plans to put his likeness on a 24-karat gold commemorative coin. This coin is also part of the 250th-anniversary celebrations and has been approved by a federal arts commission made up of Trump appointees. However, the coin's design still needs official approval from the Treasury. Federal law prohibits living presidents from appearing on US currency.
Currency history
History of currency production
Congress authorized the Treasury Secretary to design and print paper currency known as "greenbacks" to fund the Civil War in 1862. The US Bureau of Engraving and Printing produces all paper currency while the US Mint makes coins. More than $2 trillion in Federal Reserve notes are currently in circulation across America.