Trump tried contacting Kim Jong Un, was ignored: Report
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump had attempted to contact North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year, but his efforts were ignored. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump had used official phone lines and other means to reach out to Kim, but there was no response from North Korea. The US then decided to send a letter through North Korea's office at the United Nations in Manhattan.
Diplomatic efforts
US officials waited outside North Korean mission
A group of US officials waited outside the North Korean mission at the UN to hand over a letter.
When a North Korean diplomat walked by, they handed him the letter.
However, during a subsequent UN meeting, the diplomat placed the unopened letter in front of a US representative.
This incident highlights Trump's continued attempts to reach out to Kim despite no response from Pyongyang.
Nuclear expansion
North Korea's nuclear arsenal has grown since 2019
Since Kim last met Trump in 2019, North Korea has expanded its nuclear arsenal from an estimated 20-30 warheads to around 60.
The country has also developed solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that can reach the United States.
Despite these developments, the US continues to push for denuclearization talks with North Korea but has been unsuccessful so far.
International relations
Strengthened ties with Russia complicate denuclearization talks
North Korea has also strengthened its military ties with Russia. The relationship deepened after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022.
North Korea supported Russia and started supplying rockets and artillery ammunition.
In September 2023, Kim met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East, with Moscow promising assistance in satellite development.
This further complicates Washington's efforts to revive denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.
Economic developments
North Korea's economy and the role of cryptocurrency thefts
North Korea's economy grew by 3.5% last year, its third consecutive year of growth above 3%. The improvement was partly due to support from Russia and China.
The country has also been accused of using cryptocurrency thefts to generate funds, including a heist worth more than $6 billion from Binance.
This makes it harder for Washington to influence Pyongyang through diplomatic and economic pressure.