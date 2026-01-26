Why 50,000 new Green Cards are up for grabs

A recent pause on immigrant visas for 75 countries, which started on January 21, could lead to an estimated 50,000 unused family-based Green Card quotas being transferred to employment-based categories by 2027. Immigration experts told The Times of India that this spillover could be beneficial for employment-based applicants, similar to the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic when priority dates advanced by four to five years.

Visa scope Visa ban's impact on immigrant and non-immigrant categories The visa ban only impacts immigrant visas, which are meant for those seeking permanent residency in the United States. Non-immigrant visas like H-1B work visas, student visas, or travel visas remain unaffected by this pause. While it has created uncertainty for families, experts believe that the possible spillover is a silver lining for employment-based Green Card applicants.

Analysis Analysis reveals potential unused Green Card quotas Immigration attorney Emily Neumann analyzed data from all 75 countries on the list to estimate how many family-based Green Card quotas may go unused. She said around 67,000 immigrant visas would have been allotted to these nations in the current fiscal year if not for the pause. Since it started after Q1 of FY October-September, around 50,000 Green Cards could spill over to employment-based categories if this continues through September 2026.

