United States President Donald Trump 's ambitious plan to build a new ballroom at the White House has undergone significant changes over the past year. Originally estimated to cost $200 million, the project's budget has now doubled to $400 million. The plans have also expanded from a simple ballroom to include a rooftop "drone landing space," an underground hospital, and "top secret" military facilities, according to the BBC.

Purpose change From a ballroom to a national security bunker The original purpose of the ballroom was to host grand parties and state visits. However, Trump has since claimed that it is "vital for National Security." The project was first announced on Truth Social last year with plans for a new "White House State Ballroom" where the East Wing currently sits. The ballroom will have a capacity of 650 people, far exceeding the East Room's 200-seat capacity.

Project update Funding and legal challenges Construction on the project has already started, with the East Wing being modernized. However, despite Trump's assurances that taxpayers wouldn't foot the bill, Republicans have sought additional funds from Congress for security around the complex, a sore point for Americans struggling with rising living costs linked to the Iran war. A $1 billion security package was rejected by Congress, but a separate $400 million Republican-backed security bill is ongoing.

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