The United States has imposed sanctions on the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body Iran set up to manage passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The move was announced by the US Treasury Department on Wednesday. "This entity spearheads an Iranian-controlled scheme that flagrantly violates international law and US sanctions," it said. The strait is a vital global trade route, accounting for about 20% of the world's oil supply.

Targeted entities Persian Gulf Strait Authority sanctioned The sanctions are aimed at the Persian Gulf Strait Authority and anyone who works with it. The Treasury Department said that anyone cooperating with the body may be providing support to and receiving services from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and may be sanctioned. "The Iranian military's latest attempt to extort global maritime trade is proof that Economic Fury has left the regime desperate for cash," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Economic impact Iran's control over strait raises global economic concerns Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz has caused global economic concerns. The strait was closed after the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. This closure has led to skyrocketing energy prices and other costs, putting political pressure on President Donald Trump and Republicans ahead of midterm congressional elections.

Advertisement

Defense stance Revolutionary Guard defends oversight of strait Iran's Revolutionary Guard has defended its oversight of the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that only its designated corridor is safe for transit. Ships that deviate from this path face attacks and risks. In turn, the US has blockaded Iranian ports for over a month, a move Trump said "will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed."

Advertisement