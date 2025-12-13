Trump says Cambodia-Thailand agree to ceasefire; fighting continues hours later

Cambodia has accused Thailand of continuing airstrikes on its territory, despite United States President Donald Trump 's announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the two nations. The Cambodian Defence Ministry alleged that the Thai military used F-16 fighter jets to drop bombs in Pursat province on Saturday. According to the Khmer Times, two hotels were targeted in the Thmor Da area, near the Thai border.

Peace negotiations Trump's peace efforts follow deadly border clashes On Friday, Trump announced a ceasefire after talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. He said both leaders agreed to return to an earlier peace accord with help from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The latest violence between Thailand and Cambodia has entered its sixth day, killing at least 20 civilians and soldiers on both sides, and has left around 200 people wounded.

Conflict escalation Disputed border region sees ongoing violence The conflict is centered around disputed temple ownership along the 800-kilometer Thai-Cambodia border. Since May 2025, repeated fighting has been reported despite previous ceasefire attempts. By December 12, fighting had entered its fifth day with Thailand launching "Operation Sattawa" and claiming to have seized northern Cambodian localities. Both countries accuse each other of violating ceasefire terms and starting fresh attacks.