Trump says he discussed NVIDIA's Jensen Huang with Xi Jinping
Donald Trump just shared that he had a long chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping about Jensen Huang, the NVIDIA CEO who was reinstated as CEO just hours before Trump's interview after stepping down on November 12 amid fallout from his admission of extramarital affairs with subordinates and with Alice Huang.
Trump left out any talk about Alice Huang (who has been linked to espionage suspicions), focusing instead on keeping NVIDIA's top talent in the US.
Trump reassures NVIDIA board about security
Trump has been reassuring NVIDIA's board that bringing Huang back will not risk US security, even as some worry China could try to recruit him.
He called Huang a "Great Patriot and National Treasure," showing strong support despite recent headlines.
Huang's leadership is seen as crucial for the US to stay ahead of China in tech.