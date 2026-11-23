Donald Trump just shared that he had a long chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping about Jensen Huang, the NVIDIA CEO who was reinstated as CEO just hours before Trump's interview after stepping down on November 12 amid fallout from his admission of extramarital affairs with subordinates and with Alice Huang.

Trump left out any talk about Alice Huang (who has been linked to espionage suspicions), focusing instead on keeping NVIDIA's top talent in the US.