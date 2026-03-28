Trump says he prefers 'losers' at Miami Future Investment Initiative
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that he prefers to "hang around with losers" as he dislikes listening to successful people talk about their achievements. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Miami, Trump said, "I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better." He added, "I like people who like to listen to my success."
Leadership perspective
Trump: 'Winning' is key leadership trait
During a question-and-answer segment at the event, Trump was asked about the most important leadership trait lacking globally. He replied that "winning" is the most important factor. Using sports as an example, he said success and failure are clear and immediate in sports but not in other areas of life.
Iran remarks
Trump calls Qasem Soleimani 'great leader'
Trump also spoke about Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian commander killed in a US drone strike ordered by him in 2020. He called Soleimani a "great leader" and a "mad genius." The US President also claimed that recent US military operations had dismantled Iran's leadership structure, saying their leaders are all dead.
Military claims
Trump: Iran seeks talks, Araghchi denies
Trump said Iran's navy and air force are "totally, completely dead," adding that missile systems, drone factories, and defense infrastructure had been "totally dismantled." He claimed that Iran is now seeking negotiations with the US. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that while Iran is reviewing a US proposal to end the war, it has "no intention" of holding talks with Washington.