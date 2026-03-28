Trump says he prefers 'losers' at Miami Future Investment Initiative

United States President Donald Trump has said that he prefers to "hang around with losers" as he dislikes listening to successful people talk about their achievements. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Miami, Trump said, "I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better." He added, "I like people who like to listen to my success."

Leadership perspective Trump: 'Winning' is key leadership trait During a question-and-answer segment at the event, Trump was asked about the most important leadership trait lacking globally. He replied that "winning" is the most important factor. Using sports as an example, he said success and failure are clear and immediate in sports but not in other areas of life.

Iran remarks Trump calls Qasem Soleimani 'great leader' Trump also spoke about Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian commander killed in a US drone strike ordered by him in 2020. He called Soleimani a "great leader" and a "mad genius." The US President also claimed that recent US military operations had dismantled Iran's leadership structure, saying their leaders are all dead.

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