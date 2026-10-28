Trump says he may bring Putin and Zelenskyy for talks
President Donald Trump just announced he might bring Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together for peace talks, hoping to finally end their ongoing conflict.
He made the suggestion after returning from Texas, where he held two midterm election campaign rallies, but did not give any dates or details, just that a solution could come with or without an actual meeting.
Pressure mounts on Trump over Ukraine
Since returning to office, Trump has been under pressure to keep his promise of ending the Russia-Ukraine war fast.
But as fighting drags on and energy prices stay high (partly due to Iran's conflict), frustration is growing at home.
With voters worried about rising costs, this proposed summit is seen as a move to tackle both global tensions and domestic headaches ahead of the next election.