Trump says he would not strike Ukraine deal without Kyiv
Donald Trump said he wouldn't do that when asked about striking a deal without Ukraine's involvement.
He shared this during a Fox News interview at the Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen, but didn't say if they've actually spoken lately.
Concerns in Kyiv and other European capitals are that Trump and Putin could reach a deal forcing Ukraine to make concessions, and Trump's reassurance is meant to calm nerves, especially in Kyiv.
Trump to meet Putin and Xi
Trump is gearing up for important meetings with Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, his first time sitting down with Putin since last year's failed Alaska talks.
As Russia's war on Ukraine is nearing its fifth year, Trump hopes to push for a ceasefire, but European allies want solid security guarantees from him before any NATO discussions move forward.
Meanwhile, Zelensky says US envoys will keep allies updated on what comes out of these high-stakes meetings.