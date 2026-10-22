Trump says his administration stopped Iran from building nuclear weapons
World
President Trump just announced that his administration has "stopped" Iran from building nuclear weapons, a move he calls a big win.
He even claimed that without US action, Iran might have already used such weapons.
This comes as the US and Iran are still butting heads over nuclear issues.
Iran's Abbas Araghchi rejects US accusations
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi fired back, saying the US walked away from nuclear agreements and is really just against Iran's ideology.
He insisted that Iran sticks to international treaties but will keep up its military defenses in case of a US attack.
Meanwhile, after a recent peace agreement fell apart, both countries have traded military strikes, making it even tougher to find common ground.