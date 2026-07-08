The interim ceasefire agreement was signed last month

Trump says ceasefire with Iran is 'over'

By Chanshimla Varah 02:31 pm Jul 08, 202602:31 pm

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has declared that the memorandum of ​understanding signed with Iran to end the war was "over." Speaking ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara, he described further engagement with Tehran as "a waste of time." "I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them," Trump said. "They're scum....led by sick people," he said, alongside NATO ‌Secretary ⁠General Mark Rutte. "As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them."