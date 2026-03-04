Trump says navy may escort tankers through Strait of Hormuz 

United States President Donald Trump has ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf. The move is aimed at ensuring a smooth flow of energy supplies globally. Trump said the DFC's coverage will be offered "at a very reasonable price" and will be available to all shipping lines, especially those carrying energy cargoes through the region.

Security concerns Tensions with Iran escalate "If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD," he said. Trump's announcement comes amid heightened security concerns in the Gulf region due to tensions with Iran. Tehran has warned that "unauthorized" vessels could be targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for global crude exports.

Recent developments Regional tensions affect shipping and air travel The announcement comes after a joint US-Israel operation, which has led to increased tensions in the region. Since then, missile and drone activity has been reported across parts of the Gulf. Several countries have temporarily closed their airspace as a precautionary measure. Shipping companies are re-evaluating routes and insurance coverage due to rising freight rates and war-risk premiums.

Military impact Strikes against Iran 'largely destroyed' military: Trump Trump claimed that the US-Israel strikes had "largely destroyed" Iran's military, taking out its navy, air force, and radar systems. The president also denied that Israel forced him into launching the strikes against Iran. "I think they (Iran) were going to attack first. And I didn't want that to happen," Trump said. His comments appeared to contradict Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that Washington only acted after learning that Israel was poised to strike.

