Trump says NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Lori Huang reconciled
US President Donald Trump recently shared that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori have patched things up after rumors of divorce.
He called Lori a "fantastic woman" and confirmed, "They've worked it out," following reports linking Jensen to another businesswoman (who isn't related to him).
Trump backs NVIDIA keeping Huang CEO
Trump backed NVIDIA's move to keep Jensen as CEO, calling it the "correct and proper" choice for the company and the US economy.
He said there are no national security worries about Huang's role, echoing the attorney general's findings.
Still, Trump urged NVIDIA to keep checking its export controls just to be safe.
Lori Huang, who owns a big stake in NVIDIA, hasn't commented publicly on any of this.