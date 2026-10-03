Trump says Saudi Arabia and Israel wouldn't exist without him
In a recent TIME interview, Donald Trump claimed that both Saudi Arabia and Israel rely on his leadership for their survival, suggesting that without him, they could be "wiped off the face of the planet."
He even said, "If I weren't president, Saudi Arabia wouldn't be here right now. Neither would Israel. They'd be wiped off the face of the planet."
Trump also mentioned turning down a request from Saudi Crown Prince MBS to send US air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen but insisted both countries depend on US protection.
Saudi readies action with US intelligence
Saudi Arabia is reportedly gearing up for new military action against Houthi forces in Yemen, aiming to secure key shipping routes.
The US is providing intelligence support to Saudi operations, but Reuters reported that Washington is not expected to take a direct combat role.
With rising regional tensions, Trump's comments are a neutral summary of the interview and Saudi military planning.