Trump says Saudi Arabia and Israel wouldn't exist without him

In a recent TIME interview, Donald Trump claimed that both Saudi Arabia and Israel rely on his leadership for their survival, suggesting that without him, they could be "wiped off the face of the planet."

He even said, "If I weren't president, Saudi Arabia wouldn't be here right now. Neither would Israel. They'd be wiped off the face of the planet."

Trump also mentioned turning down a request from Saudi Crown Prince MBS to send US air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen but insisted both countries depend on US protection.