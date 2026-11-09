Trump says UFC president Dana White enjoyed press secretary joke
World
President Trump has set the record straight after joking about making UFC president Dana White the next White House press secretary.
Speaking in Florida, Trump said his suggestion was all in good fun and shared that White actually got a kick out of it.
Trump floated Dana White online
Trump floated the idea on social media on November 7, 2026, calling White a "violent fighter and warrior," clearly playing it for laughs. Even so, he noted that White seemed interested in the role.
The press secretary job has been open since October 16 after Katie Zacharia's quick exit.
For now, Trump and his longtime associate Dana White are just keeping things lighthearted, though they might catch up soon.