Trump says US Iran war highly unlikely if talks progress
World
Trump says another U.S.-Iran war is "highly unlikely" as long as nuclear talks keep moving forward.
He's pushing for a "very strong agreement" and noted that Iran is struggling with inflation, up 301% this year, which adds to the pressure for a deal.
Democrats plan Iran strike limits
Despite sounding hopeful about diplomacy, Trump isn't easing up on the blockade against Iran.
Meanwhile, Democrats taking over Congress in January plan to adopt a resolution to limit Trump's power to launch military strikes on Iran.
This shows lawmakers want more say in how the US handles Iran's nuclear ambitions.