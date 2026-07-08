Trump says US will 'probably' hit Iran 'hard' again tonight 

Diplomatic tensions

US not seeking regime change in Iran, says Trump

He also reiterated that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. Trump accused Iran of violating agreements daily and said he was unhappy with their actions. He said while the two parties would talk about denuclearization during meetings, Iran would go into news conferences and announce, "We never even talked about it." "They're cuckoo. There's something wrong with these people," he said. He clarified that Washington wasn't seeking regime change in Iran but insisted on preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.