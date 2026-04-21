Trump sends Vance, Kushner to Islamabad for Iran nuclear talks

United States President Donald Trump has dispatched a high-level delegation to Pakistan for crucial talks with Iranian leaders. The team includes Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Their mission is not just a regional ceasefire but the complete dismantling of Iran 's nuclear capabilities. "Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That's all very simple," Trump said in an interview with the New York Post.

Negotiation stakes Willingness to meet Iranian leaders Trump has warned that if the negotiations fail, the consequences would be catastrophic. He said he is willing to meet senior Iranian leaders if a breakthrough is reached. "I have no problem meeting them," he added. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said it has "no plans" for a new round of negotiations due to US "bad faith" and recent maritime blockades in the Strait of Hormuz.

Arrival news US aircraft lands in Pakistan Despite Iran's reluctance, RedboxGlobalIndia and Al-Arabiya have reported that an American aircraft landed at Nur Khan Airbase. Al-Arabiya also released a video showing a US military aircraft in Rawalpindi, although its authenticity remains unverified. The delegation will meet with Pakistani mediators, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir, who have set up a high-security "Red Zone" for the summit.

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