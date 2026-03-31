'Grab their oil installations': Trump resurfaces 1987 interview on Iran

United States President Donald Trump has resurfaced a 1987 interview where he advocated for seizing Iranian oil installations. The video, which was originally aired on ABC's 20/20 with journalist Barbara Walters, shows a young Trump discussing US strategy in the Persian Gulf during the Iran-Iraq War. In the clip, he argued against American weakness and suggested taking control of Iranian oil assets as a response to attacks.

Oil seizure 'You take their oil' In the interview, Trump said, "Why couldn't we go in and take over some of their oil, which is along the sea?" When asked about potential escalation or military involvement, he replied: "You go in... you take the oil... Let Iran fight their own war. You take their oil." He added, "You get in trouble with weakness."

Twitter Post Social media post of 1987 interview pic.twitter.com/hQsnB6B46q — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 30, 2026

Advertisement

Recent remarks Trump's recent comments on potential oil seizure On Sunday, Trump hinted at the possibility of seizing Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub. He compared it to Venezuela, where the US intends to keep control over the oil sector after capturing the leader, Nicolas Maduro, earlier this year. His comments come as the US-Israel conflict with Iran has pushed global oil prices higher.

Advertisement

Military buildup US military bolsters presence in region amid rising tensions The Pentagon has ordered the deployment of around 10,000 personnel trained for ground operations, including for seizing and holding territory. About 3,500 troops have already arrived in the region, as of Friday, April 27, including around 2,200 Marines. Another contingent of 2,200 Marines and thousands from the 82nd Airborne Division are on their way.