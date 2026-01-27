Trump shows retreat signs as backlash grows over Minnesota killing
What's the story
The White House is showing signs of retreat after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump has replaced the leader of the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota, signaling a willingness to work with state officials. Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino and his agents are expected to leave soon, with Trump appointing Tom Homan to take over operations.
Leaders
Officials, including Trump, had grown dissatisfied with public narrative
According to CNN, the leadership change is seen as a relief for some at the Department of Homeland Security who believe Homan to be a more experienced hand given his years in federal law enforcement. Some White House officials, including Trump, had grown unsatisfied with the public narrative surrounding the administration's immigration efforts even before Pretti's murder spurred a race to contain the growing repercussions, a source told CNN.
Diplomatic overtures
Trump reaches out to Minnesota officials
Trump on Monday had reached out to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, putting aside past conflicts. He praised his conversations with both leaders as "very good" and expressed optimism about progress. Pretti was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent on Saturday. The DHS claims an agent shot Pretti in self-defense after he violently resisted attempts to disarm him. However, eyewitness recordings appear to contradict elements of the department's version of events.
Narrative shift
Administration's narrative and GOP response
Initially, the administration portrayed Pretti as a "domestic terrorist," but has since backed away from this characterization. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that Trump didn't call Pretti a domestic terrorist, although others in the administration did. Republican lawmakers have also called for investigations into the shooting and criticized the administration's handling of immigration efforts in Minnesota.
Public opinion
Polling shows disapproval of immigration tactics
Recent polling indicates growing disapproval of Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics, even among supporters. A CNN poll found that 56% of respondents viewed the shooting as "inappropriate." Homan's appointment is seen as an attempt to stabilize operations that had spiraled out of control under previous leadership. His immediate task will be to ease tensions on the ground and work with state and local officials.