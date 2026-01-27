Trump shows retreat signs as backlash grows over Minnesota killing 

The White House is showing signs of retreat after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump has replaced the leader of the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota, signaling a willingness to work with state officials. Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino and his agents are expected to leave soon, with Trump appointing Tom Homan to take over operations.

Leaders Officials, including Trump, had grown dissatisfied with public narrative According to CNN, the leadership change is seen as a relief for some at the Department of Homeland Security who believe Homan to be a more experienced hand given his years in federal law enforcement. Some White House officials, including Trump, had grown unsatisfied with the public narrative surrounding the administration's immigration efforts even before Pretti's murder spurred a race to contain the growing repercussions, a source told CNN.

Diplomatic overtures Trump reaches out to Minnesota officials Trump on Monday had reached out to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, putting aside past conflicts. He praised his conversations with both leaders as "very good" and expressed optimism about progress. Pretti was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent on Saturday. The DHS claims an agent shot Pretti in self-defense after he violently resisted attempts to disarm him. However, eyewitness recordings appear to contradict elements of the department's version of events.

Narrative shift Administration's narrative and GOP response Initially, the administration portrayed Pretti as a "domestic terrorist," but has since backed away from this characterization. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that Trump didn't call Pretti a domestic terrorist, although others in the administration did. Republican lawmakers have also called for investigations into the shooting and criticized the administration's handling of immigration efforts in Minnesota.

