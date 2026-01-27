LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Trump shows retreat signs as backlash grows over Minnesota killing 
Trump shows retreat signs as backlash grows over Minnesota killing 
President Donald Trump has replaced the leader of the federal immigration crackdown

Trump shows retreat signs as backlash grows over Minnesota killing 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 27, 2026
12:26 pm
What's the story

The White House is showing signs of retreat after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump has replaced the leader of the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota, signaling a willingness to work with state officials. Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino and his agents are expected to leave soon, with Trump appointing Tom Homan to take over operations.

Leaders

Officials, including Trump, had grown dissatisfied with public narrative

According to CNN, the leadership change is seen as a relief for some at the Department of Homeland Security who believe Homan to be a more experienced hand given his years in federal law enforcement. Some White House officials, including Trump, had grown unsatisfied with the public narrative surrounding the administration's immigration efforts even before Pretti's murder spurred a race to contain the growing repercussions, a source told CNN.

Diplomatic overtures

Trump reaches out to Minnesota officials

Trump on Monday had reached out to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, putting aside past conflicts. He praised his conversations with both leaders as "very good" and expressed optimism about progress. Pretti was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent on Saturday. The DHS claims an agent shot Pretti in self-defense after he violently resisted attempts to disarm him. However, eyewitness recordings appear to contradict elements of the department's version of events.

Advertisement

Narrative shift

Administration's narrative and GOP response

Initially, the administration portrayed Pretti as a "domestic terrorist," but has since backed away from this characterization. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that Trump didn't call Pretti a domestic terrorist, although others in the administration did. Republican lawmakers have also called for investigations into the shooting and criticized the administration's handling of immigration efforts in Minnesota.

Advertisement

Public opinion

Polling shows disapproval of immigration tactics

Recent polling indicates growing disapproval of Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics, even among supporters. A CNN poll found that 56% of respondents viewed the shooting as "inappropriate." Homan's appointment is seen as an attempt to stabilize operations that had spiraled out of control under previous leadership. His immediate task will be to ease tensions on the ground and work with state and local officials.

Advertisement