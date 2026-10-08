Trump steps back from Chris LaCivita and James Blair
World
Donald Trump is stepping back from the co-manager of his 2024 presidential campaign, Chris LaCivita, and James Blair, a campaign adviser and White House deputy chief of staff on leave of absence, after reports linked them to work for a pro-Russian government in Bosnia's Republika Srpska.
On Truth Social, Trump called them "outside consultants" and said he wasn't aware of their other gigs, promising to check for any conflicts.
MAGA Inc has more than $415m
LaCivita and Blair have played big roles in Trump's campaigns and are tied to Maga Inc. a super PAC with more than $415m cash on hand for the US midterms.
Despite some polls favoring Democrats, Republicans hope this funding (and these advisers' experience) will give them an edge this election season.