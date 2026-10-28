Trump suggests Venezuela become 51st US state during oil shipment
World
President Trump has suggested making Venezuela the 51st US state, announcing the idea while celebrating a major shipment of Venezuelan oil to the United States.
The plan? Venezuela would swap its president for a governor and, in theory, Venezuela could become a prosperous 51st state.
Harold Hamm backs statehood Rodriguez rejects
Oil billionaire Harold Hamm backed Trump's proposal at the event, calling the oil shipment a "gift."
Sen. Marco Rubio is also highlighting this new partnership.
But Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez isn't on board. She firmly rejected the statehood idea, stressing that Venezuela will stay independent after years of political tension and recent US intervention.