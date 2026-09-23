What's India-Middle East-Europe corridor that Trump backed at UNGA
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Speaking at a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab leaders during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Trump stressed the need to move critical Middle Eastern energy infrastructure away from vulnerable routes. "That's why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," he said.
Project details
What is imec?
Trump's endorsement comes as the Iran war has hindered regional shipping and energy flows due to the Strait of Hormuz closure, putting renewed emphasis on alternative routes.
The IMEC is a proposed multimodal connectivity and infrastructure project that aims to connect India with the Gulf and Europe.
It was first announced at the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023 by India, the US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), European Union (EU), France, Germany, and Italy.
Connectivity plans
Infrastructure for clean hydrogen exports envisioned in original memorandum
The eastern corridor would connect India with the Arabian Gulf while a northern corridor would link Gulf countries with Europe.
The corridor would provide maritime connectivity from India to the UAE, followed by rail and other transport links through Saudi Arabia and Jordan toward Israel and the Mediterranean.
From there, goods would move by sea to European markets.
The original memorandum also envisioned electricity and digital cables along the railway route, as well as infrastructure for clean hydrogen exports.
Project importance
Corridor benefits for India
For India, the IMEC is meant to provide an alternate multimodal route to European markets. It could help save time and cost of transporting goods between India, the Gulf and Europe.
The corridor could also deepen India's trade ties with these regions while offering opportunities in energy, digital connectivity and clean hydrogen sectors.
However, since its announcement in 2023, the project has faced major challenges due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
Project delays
Project has faced delays due to regional conflicts
The project has faced delays due to the Israel-Hamas war and the US-Israel conflict with Iran.
The official IMEC website states that as of April 2025, it is progressing according to scheduled timelines with major developments underway in building transportation and logistics infrastructure.
According to the Middle East Institute, the corridor has the potential to reduce shipping times by up to 40%, but the final impact will be determined by the infrastructure built and the route's operational performance.