What's India-Middle East-Europe corridor that Trump backed at UNGA

Trump's endorsement comes as the Iran war has hindered regional shipping and energy flows due to the Strait of Hormuz closure, putting renewed emphasis on alternative routes.

The IMEC is a proposed multimodal connectivity and infrastructure project that aims to connect India with the Gulf and Europe.

It was first announced at the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023 by India, the US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), European Union (EU), France, Germany, and Italy.