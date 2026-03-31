Trump willing to end Iran war, despite closed Strait: Report

Strategy shift

Reevaluation of Trump's strategy in Iran conflict

In recent days, Trump and his aides have reevaluated their strategy in the ongoing conflict with Iran. They concluded that a mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would likely extend the war beyond Trump's desired timeline of four to six weeks. Instead, they decided to focus on achieving their primary objectives of crippling Iran's navy and missile stocks while winding down current hostilities.