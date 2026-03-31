Trump willing to end Iran war, despite closed Strait: Report
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has reportedly told his aides that he is ready to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. According to administration officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, this decision would likely extend Tehran's firm grip on the crucial waterway. The US's primary objectives are crippling Iran's navy and missile stocks, but reopening the strait will be deferred.
Strategy shift
Reevaluation of Trump's strategy in Iran conflict
In recent days, Trump and his aides have reevaluated their strategy in the ongoing conflict with Iran. They concluded that a mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would likely extend the war beyond Trump's desired timeline of four to six weeks. Instead, they decided to focus on achieving their primary objectives of crippling Iran's navy and missile stocks while winding down current hostilities.
Diplomatic pressure
US may ask allies to take charge
If diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz fail, Washington plans to urge its allies in Europe and the Gulf region to take charge. This strategy is part of Trump's decision to end hostilities while keeping pressure on Tehran diplomatically. The US administration hopes that by doing so, it can ensure the free flow of trade through this vital waterway.