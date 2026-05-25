Trump asks Iran deal negotiators to take their time

United States President Donald Trump has asked negotiators to take their time in reaching a deal with Iran . The proposed agreement includes a 60-day ceasefire extension and reopening the Strait of Hormuz . In a social media post, Trump said "constructive" talks were proceeding, but "both sides must take their time and get it right." He had earlier suggested an announcement was close, saying an agreement had been "largely negotiated."

Deal details Major issues left unresolved in proposed deal The proposed deal is said to leave some major issues unresolved. These include Iran's demand for sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds. It also includes Washington's demands for Iran to limit its nuclear program. Iranian officials have also indicated progress in talks, with foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei saying both sides are "very close and very far" from reaching an agreement.

Nuclear concerns Tehran insists nuclear program for peaceful purposes Trump reiterated on Sunday that Iran "must understand" it cannot develop a nuclear weapon. Tehran has maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. Reports suggest the deal could involve Iran agreeing to eventually hand over highly-enriched uranium, thought to have about 440kg enriched up to 60% purity Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Iranian media they are ready "to assure the world that we are not after a nuclear weapon."

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