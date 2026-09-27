Cuba and US will make a deal, says Trump
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about a potential agreement between the United States and Cuba. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Saturday, he said, "I would say that Cuba and us will make a deal. I don't think we'll need the military." The statement comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations over trade and political differences.
Policy position
US oil blockade putting Cuba under strain
The Trump administration has been vocal about its intention to bring about a regime change in Cuba.
Earlier this year, the US imposed an oil blockade on the country, putting it under severe strain as it grapples with fuel shortages and blackouts due to crumbling infrastructure.
Despite these measures, Trump said before his trip to Tennessee that "we want to help Cuba" and "we want to open Cuba up to our people."
Diplomatic tensions
Cuba walked out during Trump's UN speech
In his recent speech at the UN General Assembly, Trump called Cuba a failed state and promised that "freedom will be coming" to the island.
The Cuban delegation walked out of the hall during his speech.
Responding to these remarks, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that Cuba is always open for dialogue with the US but did not specifically mention Trump's comments.
Trade relations
Cuba open to commercial ties with US
Rodriguez also reiterated Cuba's willingness to engage in commercial and business relationships with US companies, just like any other country.
He strongly condemned the US trade embargo on Cuba, which has been in place for over 60 years.
The Trump administration has intensified pressure after using military force in January to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.