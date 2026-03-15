'One bullet shot...': Trump in 1988 interview on Kharg Island

In a 1988 interview with The Guardian, Donald Trump had warned of a possible attack on Iran 's Kharg Island. "I'd be harsh on Iran. They've been beating us psychologically, making us look a bunch of fools," he said at the time. "One bullet shot at one of our men or ships, and I'd do a number on Kharg Island."

Consistent stance Trump bombs Kharg Island Almost four decades later, as the President of the US, Trump announced a major bombing campaign on Kharg Island, targeting military installations. The island is vital to Iran's oil exports and has been a strategic target in the past. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he chose not to destroy the island's oil infrastructure "for reasons of decency," but warned of reconsidering if Iran interfered with shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Unwavering position Press Secretary Leavitt on Trump's stance US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also highlighted Trump's consistent position on Iran. "President Trump has been remarkably consistent his entire life on Iran. Anyone who says otherwise has not been paying attention," she wrote on X. The recent US strike comes after Tehran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit route for global oil supplies, raising energy security concerns worldwide.

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