Trump threatens to 'blow up' ally Oman amid Hormuz standoff 

President Donald Trump has threatened military action against US ally Oman if it goes ahead with an agreement with Iran to jointly control the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump said that no country would be allowed to control the strategic waterway and insisted that the US would remain its primary guarantor of security. "It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up," he said.

Proposal rejection Trump's comments come after Iranian state media reported Trump's comments come after Iranian state media reported a leaked draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) proposing a peace framework. The framework reportedly included a partial naval truce and joint maritime traffic management by Iran and Oman. However, the White House has denied the authenticity of this document, calling it "a complete fabrication."

Trump Trump not satisfied with Iran's terms After the report surfaced, Trump told a cabinet meeting that Iran was very keen to make a deal but that the US was not satisfied with the terms yet. "Iran wants very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there... We're not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be either that or we'll have to just finish the job," Trump told reporters at the White House.

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Energy corridor Strait of Hormuz vital passage for global energy supplies The Strait of Hormuz is a vital passage for global energy supplies, carrying nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and 20% of liquefied natural gas shipments. Its closure has severely disrupted international oil and gas supplies, pushing up global energy prices. The crisis began on February 28, 2026, after US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian infrastructure. In retaliation, Iran used its strategic position to shut down maritime movement through the strait.

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