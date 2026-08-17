Trump threatens to bomb Oman if it 'gets in way' 

Trump told Fox News that Iran should "put up the white flag of surrender."

"What we have used (in munitions) so far is peanuts," he said, adding that he has "no schedule" for resolving the conflict.

"I'm not in a hurry...the midterms have nothing to do with my thinking," Trump added.

In the same interview, Trump confirmed that his administration has a backchannel with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials.