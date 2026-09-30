Trump to announce $200B South Korea investment into US infrastructure
Trump is set to announce a huge $200 billion investment from South Korea into US infrastructure, with $54 billion to build the long-planned Alaska LNG project.
This move is part of a bigger $350 billion trade deal signed last year, and it's all about boosting economic ties (and maybe winning over voters before November's midterms).
South Korea funds pipeline, nuclear plants
The cash will help build major projects like the 807-mile Alaska pipeline (which will send US energy to Asia), eight new nuclear power plants, and a big power facility in Texas.
South Korea is also eyeing more investment in American nuclear projects, but it wants to make sure these plans actually make financial sense first.
The goal? Meet growing energy needs for industries and strengthen both countries' partnership.