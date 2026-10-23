US judge orders Trump deposition in defamation suit against BBC
What's the story
A United States judge has ordered President Donald Trump to answer questions under oath in his defamation lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). The deposition must be completed by December 11, failing which Trump would face sanctions. The lawsuit stems from a Panorama episode that edited Trump's speech before the Capitol riot in January 2021.
Delay allegations
Trump could face sanctions if he doesn't comply: Judge
The BBC has accused Trump of stalling the legal process by not completing a deposition.
Charles Tobin, a lawyer for the BBC, told a court in Miami that with two months left in the discovery period, Trump had not completed his deposition.
US Magistrate Judge Enjolique Lett warned that if he doesn't comply by December 11, he could face sanctions, including possible dismissal of the lawsuit.
Legal dispute
Trump's lawyers dispute claims he's avoiding deposition
Trump's lawyers have disputed the BBC's claims that he is avoiding his deposition. They argue that presidential duties and security needs take precedence over legal obligations.
In a separate filing, they suggested Trump could appear for an interview between January 11 and 22 next year.
The lawsuit, filed in Florida federal court, accuses the BBC of misleading viewers by splicing different parts of a January 6 speech to make it seem like Trump incited violence.
Apology issued
BBC admitted to misleading edits, but denies liability for defamation
The BBC has admitted to the misleading edits and apologized to Trump, but denies liability for defamation.
The broadcaster is seeking financial records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club as part of its defense against his damages claims.
However, Trump's lawyers argue these requests are too broad and irrelevant to the case.
Crisis aftermath
Panorama episode sparked public relations crisis for the BBC
The edited speech aired on a BBC Panorama documentary shortly before the 2024 presidential election, which Trump won.
A leaked internal memo from the BBC cited these edits as evidence of potential political bias, leading to a broader public relations crisis for the broadcaster and high-level resignations within the organization.