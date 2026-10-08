Trump to unveil $2.4B AI research boost under Genesis mission

Trump will make the announcement at the "Science: A New Golden Age" summit in D.C. where he'll also reveal more than $100 million into education programs for American researchers in science, technology, engineering, and math fields.

While tech investment is ramping up, there's still some friction (on the same day, Vice President JD Vance and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling announced they were suspending the company and others from a visa program, alleging fraud).

Even so, Trump's policies have generally helped tech companies grow by cutting regulations and taxes.