Trump to unveil $2.4B AI research boost under Genesis mission
Donald Trump is about to roll out a huge $2.4 billion boost for scientific research, with big names like NVIDIA, AMD, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google chipping in.
The plan? Give over 15 federal agencies access to powerful AI tools and computing as part of the government's Genesis mission.
Trump to unveil $100 million+ STEM programs
Trump will make the announcement at the "Science: A New Golden Age" summit in D.C. where he'll also reveal more than $100 million into education programs for American researchers in science, technology, engineering, and math fields.
While tech investment is ramping up, there's still some friction (on the same day, Vice President JD Vance and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling announced they were suspending the company and others from a visa program, alleging fraud).
Even so, Trump's policies have generally helped tech companies grow by cutting regulations and taxes.