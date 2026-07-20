Trump's Air Force One from Qatar all set for upgrades
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has announced plans for major upgrades to the Air Force One jet, a gift from Qatar. The move comes amid concerns over the aircraft's security features and is aimed at bolstering its missile defense capabilities. A temporary aircraft will be used during this period as new Boeing planes face delivery delays.
Interim solution
Newly refurbished aircraft was modified by L3Harris
The newly refurbished aircraft, which sports a red, white, dark blue, and gold livery chosen by Trump, was modified by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies.
It serves as a temporary replacement while Boeing struggles with the delayed delivery of next-generation Air Force One planes.
The company is supposed to deliver two purpose-built 747-8s under a $3.9 billion fixed-price contract signed in 2018 that is now four years behind schedule and over budget.
Criticism
Critics have questioned the cost and appropriateness of accepting gift
The swift upgrades to the Qatari-donated jet have raised concerns among some experts who fear it may not be as secure as its predecessor, the baby blue Air Force One.
Critics have also questioned the cost and appropriateness of accepting such a gift.
Journalists from The New York Times, who reported on the security features of this new aircraft, were subpoenaed earlier this month.