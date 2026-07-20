Trump's Air Force One from Qatar all set for upgrades

The newly refurbished aircraft, which sports a red, white, dark blue, and gold livery chosen by Trump, was modified by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies.

It serves as a temporary replacement while Boeing struggles with the delayed delivery of next-generation Air Force One planes.

The company is supposed to deliver two purpose-built 747-8s under a $3.9 billion fixed-price contract signed in 2018 that is now four years behind schedule and over budget.