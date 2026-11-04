'Trump total defeat' tops 70 million views, Beijing calls it internal
World
After the US midterms, "Trump Total Defeat" exploded on Chinese social media, drawing more than 70 million views by Wednesday evening, while online reactions were loud.
Beijing kept things cool: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning simply called it an internal US matter, showing a preference for staying diplomatic.
China seeks practical cooperation with US.
Even with all the election drama, China says it is sticking to stable ties with the US
Officials want to build on earlier talks between Trump and Xi Jinping, especially after a rocky trade war in recent years.
As Trump's influence fades, both countries are expected to keep working together through practical diplomacy, focusing on cooperation.