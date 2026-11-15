Trump travels to meet Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin
President Trump is off to Asia, where he's set to meet China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
This trip includes trade deals and big-picture diplomacy: think nuclear stockpiles and building stronger ties in the Asia-Pacific.
The timing matters: Trump's facing pressure at home after midterm losses, so he's hoping these meetings will boost US influence in the region.
Democrats's congressional power limits Trump
This visit isn't business as usual. With Democrats now set to hold more power in Congress, Trump has less room for moves like tariffs or military threats.
Trade talks are still on the table in Shenzhen, but there's extra heat over US tech exports (especially NVIDIA) and calls for tougher stances against Russia and China.
Even with these hurdles, Trump seems determined to keep America front-and-center on the global stage.