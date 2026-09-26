Trump unveils America.gov Tuesday, spotlighting AI rules and resources
President Trump is rolling out a new site called America.gov this Tuesday, aiming to make it way easier for people to find federal resources.
The launch event will spotlight why AI needs smart rules and touch on big topics like energy, health, and agriculture.
A White House official says the goal is to bring scattered government info into one place so it's less of a headache to track down.
Tech leaders expected at America.gov launch
Expect some major players at the event: NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Tesla's Elon Musk, and Tom Brown, co-founder of Anthropic PBC, are expected to participate.
Vice President JD Vance and Airbnb Inc. co-founder Joe Gebbia, who, as head of the National Design Studio, has a lead role in redesigning government processes, are also attending; Gebbia told Fox News Digital that a new AI tool would help Americans more easily access government help.
The move comes as Trump pushes ahead with AI development, even as debates heat up about its risks and the U.S.-China tech rivalry before the midterm elections.