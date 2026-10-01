Trump unveils voluntary AI plan seeking cybersecurity and biosecurity controls
World
US President Donald Trump just rolled out a plan for the AI industry to police itself, asking companies to set up strong internal controls around cybersecurity and biosecurity and make sure their AI doesn't accidentally hack other systems.
The idea? Companies keep themselves in check, with no legal teeth for now, but maybe in the future.
Only 6 executives sign AI plan
Only six big tech execs (from NVIDIA, Google, Meta, XAI, OpenAI, and Anthropic) have signed on so far.
Opinions are split: Anthropic's Dario Amodei called it "a start," while Elon Musk joked it's like "grading each other's homework."
Meanwhile, social media had a field day with a typo under Trump's signature ("Unites States"), turning the document into meme material.