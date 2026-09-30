Trump unveils voluntary AI safety agreement with 6 tech leaders
President Trump has just announced a big move on AI: six major tech leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and xAI CEO Elon Musk, have signed a voluntary agreement to set safety standards for advanced AI systems.
The goal? Tackle risks like hacking and misuse by making companies run more checks, adding extra layers of protection, and getting their boards involved in oversight.
Bezos, Nadella absent from AI accord
While the White House meeting brought together top names, only six leaders actually signed the accord.
Notably missing were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Trump called the deal "morally binding," while Zuckerberg said it's a starting point for industry-wide standards.
The group agreed to keep working together, with hopes these rules could shape future laws around AI in the US.