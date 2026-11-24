Donald Trump just told the federal government to speed up executions for people convicted of especially serious crimes: specifically, child killers and rapists who murder.

He made this announcement at a Justice Department event, where he also called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent move to commute the state's more than 500 death row inmates to life in prison, saying it was "one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen. I couldn't believe it," at the Department of Justice event.