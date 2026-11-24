Trump urges faster federal executions and condemns Gavin Newsom commutations
Donald Trump just told the federal government to speed up executions for people convicted of especially serious crimes: specifically, child killers and rapists who murder.
He made this announcement at a Justice Department event, where he also called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent move to commute the state's more than 500 death row inmates to life in prison, saying it was "one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen. I couldn't believe it," at the Department of Justice event.
Gavin Newsom commutes over 500 inmates
Gov. Newsom recently commuted the state's more than 500 death row inmates in California to life in prison instead, but no one is getting out.
The state hasn't executed anyone in 20 years, even though it has one of the world's largest death rows.
Trump's push for faster federal executions is a sharp contrast to Newsom's approach and comes as debate over the death penalty heats up again.