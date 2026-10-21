Trump urges Zelenskyy to negotiate Ukraine Russia peace deal

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a Ukraine-Russia peace deal, urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start negotiations.

Trump, referring to the February 2025 Oval Office confrontation with Zelenskyy, said, "We want Zelenskyy to make a deal. He can make a deal. He could have made a deal in February 2025 when we had our little chat in the Oval Office."

He also called on Russian President Putin to help release American captive Stephen Hubbard, hinting at possible movement behind the scenes.