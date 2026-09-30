Trump vows no AI limits at Washington America.gov chatbot launch
World
At a Washington, D.C. event launching America.gov (an AI chatbot for government services), President Donald Trump promised he'll never put limits on artificial intelligence development.
He called AI as big a deal as the Industrial Revolution and said the US should lead the world in this tech.
Musk and Amodei urge AI slowdown
Top tech names like Elon Musk and Anthropic's Dario Amodei were there: some pushed for slowing down AI to keep things safe.
Meanwhile, Trump suggested giving financial help to communities hosting data centers, hoping to ease local worries while still pushing ahead with innovation.
He also highlighted how Trump portrayed AI as a global competition between the United States and China and said "we're leading by a lot."