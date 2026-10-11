Trump suggests Ukraine elect new president, blames Zelenskyy for war
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine should elect a new president, blaming Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not securing peace with Russia. The suggestion came after Trump struck a diesel supply deal with Moscow to ease US fuel prices. The move has drawn criticism from Kyiv and European allies, especially after recent Russian strikes killed at least 20 people in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.
Deal details
Trump blames high US diesel prices on Ukraine
Trump has been urging Zelenskyy to halt attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.
He also blames high US diesel prices on Ukraine, not the US-led war in Iran that has pushed up global energy prices.
"He wants to make problems for the world. He wants to make problems for our farmers, our ranchers, with diesel fuel," Trump said before heading off to a Republican rally in Tennessee.
Claims
'If I were president in 2022, war wouldn't have started'
Trump also claimed that if he were the US president in 2022, "that war would have never started."
He said Zelenskyy has "lost 30% of your country and you've had over a million people go between the two of them, over 2 million people killed."
The president's remarks come as Russia and Ukraine remain locked in a long-range aerial war, more than four years after Moscow's full-scale invasion.
Response
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's suggestion
In response to Trump's suggestion, Zelenskyy said, "Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia."
He added that these attacks show Moscow interprets "any easing of pressure to mean they can keep fighting."
Zelenskyy stressed that every additional billion dollars Russia earns from exports would fund weapons components and drone upgrades.
Alliance
European allies express disappointment over Trump's diesel deal
Ukraine's European allies have expressed disappointment over Trump's diesel deal and reaffirmed their commitment to sanctions.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Stockholm regrets the agreement as energy revenues are key to Russia's war chest.
The German government also reiterated its commitment to the sanctions imposed on Russia while working with its European partners on further measures.