Trump explained that LaCivita and Blair are outside consultants who can take on other projects, saying, "They are allowed to do work for others, just like all consultants in Washington, D.C."

Still, he admitted he doesn't know all their clients and promised they'd be fired if any conflict pops up.

This is all happening while the US Russia, and the EU are competing for influence in Bosnia, so it's not just about campaign jobs; there's global politics in play too.