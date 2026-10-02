Trump warns Democrats could impeach him if they win midterms
World
Donald Trump is telling his supporters that if Democrats win Congress in the November 3 midterms, they could seek to impeach him.
During a campaign swing through Texas and Oklahoma, he urged Republicans to vote, especially since his approval ratings are low and many are frustrated with rising costs.
Economic worries hit GOP strongholds
Trump's campaign stops, even in solid Republican areas, show that economic worries like inflation and slow job growth have made things tough for his party.
He warned that a Democratic victory could lead to investigations against him, saying, "Pretend I'm running, please, because I am on the ballot. And if we don't win, they'll end up impeaching me."