Trump warns Iran might attack Los Angeles and San Diego
World
At a rally in San Antonio, President Trump said again that Iran might try to attack Los Angeles and San Diego, calling the idea a "horror show" but promising the US would stop any threats.
His comments said that national security was front and center for his administration.
California leaders criticize Trump remarks
Gov. Newsom called Trump "mentally ill," Los Angeles Mayor Bass labeled the remarks dangerous, and San Diego Mayor Gloria said their city was "not collateral damage."