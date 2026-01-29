Trump warns Iran time is 'running out' for nuclear deal 

United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran to negotiate a nuclear deal or face devastating consequences. In a social media post, he said a "massive Armada" was heading toward Iran under the command of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. He described the fleet as larger and more powerful than the one sent to Venezuela. "Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary," Trump said.

Escalating tensions Trump warns of 'far worse' consequences for Iran Trump warned that if Iran doesn't come to the negotiating table soon, the next attack will be "far worse." He referred to "Operation Midnight Hammer," a past operation that caused major destruction in Iran. "Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!...The next attack will be far worse!" Trump added.

CC More than 30,000 US troops are across the region The US Central Command on Monday confirmed that the USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying destroyers had entered the Middle East area of operations, adding around 5,000 troops to an already strong military presence in the region. More than 30,000 United States troops are stationed around the region. But there has not been a carrier in the region since last summer.

