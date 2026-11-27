'Nuclear holocaust': Trump says Iran missiles can reach Europe
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran possesses missiles capable of reaching Europe. He made these remarks during a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. When asked about his vision for future US relations with the Middle East, he warned that without peace in the region, there could be a "nuclear holocaust."
Nuclear threat
Nuclear holocaust warning
Trump warned that without peace in the Middle East, Iran could launch nuclear attacks on Israel and other countries.
"You would have, in this case, Iran shooting nuclear weapons at Israel and other countries in the Middle East, and you would have nuclear holocaust," he said.
He added, "We don't need Middle East oil. But what we do need is we need peace in the Middle East."
Leader's stance
Trump's concerns over Iranian leaders
Trump also expressed his concerns over the intentions of Iranian leaders.
He said, "I've gotten to know them, and they are crazy, frankly. They're crazy."
He said that Washington needed to support countries in the region until they could defend themselves.
The remarks come amid uncertainty over efforts to reach an agreement to end the US-Israel war on Iran.
Missile range
Claims of increased missile range
Iran does not currently possess a nuclear weapon and is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
However, Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani had previously claimed that Iran's ballistic missile range had increased to 4,500km after lifting its self-imposed 2,000-kilometre limit on missiles.
If true, this would put much of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia and the Indian Ocean within striking distance.