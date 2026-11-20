Trump warns US would 'annihilate' Iran, Iranian delegation walks out
At the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump warned that the US would "do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly?" if it refused a peace deal, saying Iran could either choose prosperity or face serious consequences.
His tough talk led the Iranian delegation to walk out, and he also took aim at the United Nations's effectiveness.
Trump predicts Cuba collapse, faces pushback
Trump's speech didn't stop with Iran: he predicted Cuba's government would collapse and voiced support for expanding US influence into Greenland.
Meanwhile, global leaders like Brazil's President Lula and United Nations Secretary-General Guterres pushed back on Trump's approach, calling out flaws in current global power structures and highlighting frustration with how major powers use their influence.